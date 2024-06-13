Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69 Mohali

The school organised an Achievers Award Ceremony on its campus to celebrate the achievements of its students. Students of classes X and XII who have attained excellence in academic and co-curricular spheres through dedicated hard work and perseverance, were awarded. The award ceremony not only served to motivate the students to surpass their own performance but also spurred their peers to attain similar heights. Parents were invited to applaud their ward’s achievements. The trophies and certificates were given by Chairman AS Bajwa. As many as 71 students got 100% attendance award, whereas 52 students received awards for excellence in academics. Principal Prineet Sohal congratulated the awardees for their excellent performance. He said a teacher is one who shapes the destiny of the student and lauded the contribution of teachers in the overall development of the country. She later urged students to follow the path of dedication and hard work for a bright future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali