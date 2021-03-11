Shishu Niketan-22, Chandigarh

The school organised various activities as part of the International Yoga Day celebration on the school campus. A yoga session, wherein NCC cadets performed different yoga asanas, was conducted during morning hours. The school ANO and the yoga teacher talked to the cadets about the health benefits of performing yoga everyday. Later NCC cadets also participated in a yoga quiz.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge
Punjab Police collect dump data of 1-km area of crime spot, ...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
Missing Tara Air plane found crashed in Nepal, 14 bodies recovered
Pieces of wreckage found at 14,500 feet after nearly 20 hour...