Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School, Sec 22 D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. Principal Amita Khorana congratulated and addressed the staff. The staff remembered and paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Importance and impact of a teacher on a student was emphasised upon. The principal laid stress on sharpening and upgrading to new methods of learning and teaching. It was followed by PowerPoint presentation. The staff had fun games and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon. The celebrations ended with a pledge by ‘Team Teachers’ to work hard towards perfection.