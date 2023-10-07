Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School, Sec 22-D, Chandigarh

The school organised a capacity building programme on ‘Cyber safety and security’ in collaboration with CBSE COE, Chandigarh. A total of 56 candidates participated in the highly interactive workshop. The resource persons were Manjeet Jauhar (former Principal) and Achint Kaur, HoD, Computer. Welcoming the resource persons, Amita Khorana, Principal of the school, remarked that in this technology driven world, today it has become greatly imperative for everyone to know how to protect their personal, financial and other sensitive information and data from falling into the hands of imposters. The resource persons elaborated on various online frauds like duping people of money, coding and decoding, stalking, especially gaming frauds amongst gullible teenagers through a number of hands-on activities. All teachers appreciated the workshop as it would enable them to create awareness about cybercrime and safety among their students.

