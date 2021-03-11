An intra-class Hindi declamation contest was held at Shishu Niketan, Mohali. A special assembly was also held. Participants expressed their views on social issues like female foeticide, ragging, child labour, dowry system etc. Students of Class IX raised their voice against such issues and impressed the audience with their views and suggestions to curb these vices. The contest was judged by Ranjana and Shewta. Pahulpreet Kaur of Class IX stood first, whereas second and third position was won by Aditya and Shabnam of Class IX, respectively.
