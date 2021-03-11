Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sec 5, Panchkula

Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sec 5, Panchkula

Students, teachers and staff of Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula, participated in a dengue awareness programme on Dengue International Day. Various contests and events were held to encourage more participation. Poster-making, slogan-writing and banner-making competitions were held at the school level. The efforts made by the students were reflected by their performances in all the activities. The students conducted a rally in which they taught the people of the nearby localities about the perils of dengue. Principal Ranjna Bakshi apprised the students of the precautions to be taken for dengue and motivated them to keep their surroundings clean.

