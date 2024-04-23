Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali, holds mini marathon

A mini marathon with the theme “Stay Healthy, Stay Happy” was organised by the school. As many as 550-650 students from more than 15 schools of the Tricity participated under three categories, i.e Boys and Girls in U-12, U-14 and U-17 age group. Cdr Roopak Chadha, Director Principal of the host school, and coordinator Harjinder Kaur flagged off the race around 8.30 am. To motivate the children, Cdr Roopak Chadha ran with the U-17 boys group. In U-12 boys group, the first position was grabbed by Akash of St Joseph School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, second by Prabhjas Singh of Lawrence, Mohali, and third by Aman Singh of Shishu Niketan, Sector 66, Mohali. In U-12 girls’ category, the first position went to Tejash of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, second to Japman Kaur of Shishu Niketan School. Mohali, and third to Sehajbir Kaur of Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali. In the U-14 boys’ category, the first position went to Yashpreet of Gem Public School, second to Aaryan of MDAV School, Chandigarh, and third to Rohit of Shishu Niketan, Sector 66, Mohali. In the U-14 girls’ category, the first position went to Shivanshi of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, second to Manjot Kaur of St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, and third to Kaavya Gupta of Ryan International School, Mohali. In the U-17 boys’ category, the first position went to Aadhar of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, second to Gurkirat of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, and third to Prince of MDAV School, Chandigarh. In the U-17 girls category, the first position went to Ojaswini of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, second to Shree Sharma of Ryan International School, Chandigarh, and third to Shristi Rai of Gilco International School, Kharar. The overall winner trophy was grabbed by Ryan International School, Chandigarh. The first runner-up trophy went to Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali. The second runner-up trophy went to MDAV School, Sector 22, Chandigarh.
