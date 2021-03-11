Shishu Niketan School, Mohali

An intra-class poem recitation competition was organised for Class I and Class II. Students enthusiastically participated in the competition. They recited wonderful poems on the given themes, ie ‘Road safety’ and ‘Save Earth’ for Class I and ‘Be good’ and ‘Journey of seeds’ for Class II. The judges appreciated the students’ efforts and their performance. Prabhnoor Kaur of Class IA and Pihu of Class II C bagged the first position and Sehajman Singh of Class I B and Aleen Kaur of Class II A got the second position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
At Regional Security Dialogue, NSA Ajit Doval calls for enhancing Afghanistan's capability to counter terrorism and terrorist groups
While discussing the situation in the war-torn country and t...
Another model found hanging in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go?'
The transfer order comes as the couple misused the stadium t...