Shivalik International Convent School, Khaula Bhati

A Diwali celebration programme was organised at the school. Competitions like rangoli making and diya decoration were organised. Small children took part in the greeting card competition. Children of Class V to XII along with their teachers made different types of rangoli. The MD of the school, Malkit Singh Rana, and Principal Munish Singh Rana wished children a happy Diwali.
