Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students of Class V organised a science exhibition at the school. Sanshima, Harshita, Manan, Vihaan, Shivang, Geetashi, Kavyanjali and Riyanshe stood first. Students made grand and attractive models, which were examined and appreciated by science teachers Manoj, Anu Walia and Poonam. Students gave information related to the models on photosynthesis, respiratory system, preservation of food, types of crops, etc. School Manager Malkitsingh Rana appreciated the science exhibition organised by small children and rewarded them. He wished the children a bright future.

#Nangal