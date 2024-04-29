Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Students of Class V organised a science exhibition at the school. Sanshima, Harshita, Manan, Vihaan, Shivang, Geetashi, Kavyanjali and Riyanshe stood first. Students made grand and attractive models, which were examined and appreciated by science teachers Manoj, Anu Walia and Poonam. Students gave information related to the models on photosynthesis, respiratory system, preservation of food, types of crops, etc. School Manager Malkitsingh Rana appreciated the science exhibition organised by small children and rewarded them. He wished the children a bright future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...