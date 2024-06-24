Auditions for the reality show ‘Kismein Kitna Hai Dum’ were conducted by a Punjabi channel at the school in which competitions were held in various arts, including dance, acting, modelling, words, singing, painting, gidda and bhangra. Apart from Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk, about 800 students from various schools of the area showcased their talent in the competitions. Students also participated in the Battle of Brains quiz. The performance of the students of Shivalik School in the audition was very commendable. Director of the show Varun Vansal, while praising the talent of the children, said the students selected in the first round will reach the finals after passing different rounds. School Chairperson Malkiyat Singh Rana said apart from education, sports and other cultural activities are organised from time to time in the school so that the children become proficient in every field.
