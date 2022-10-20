Shivalik Int'l Convent School, Nangal Chowk

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a mehendi competition was organised by the school. As many as 50 girls took part in the contest and applied mehendi on the hands of their teachers. Ashima, Anvi, Ritika, Pragti, Payal, Sakshi, Simran, Shagun and Samiksha performed the best. MD Malkiat Singh Rana was also present on the occasion. He distributed prizes to the participants and the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Says players' safety and security an important matter
NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege
Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids
Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry
Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...
Bengaluru on edge as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places
The city has been receiving rain for the last few days