Shivalik Int'l Convent School, Nangal Chowk

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a mehendi competition was organised by the school. As many as 50 girls took part in the contest and applied mehendi on the hands of their teachers. Ashima, Anvi, Ritika, Pragti, Payal, Sakshi, Simran, Shagun and Samiksha performed the best. MD Malkiat Singh Rana was also present on the occasion. He distributed prizes to the participants and the winners.