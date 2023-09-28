Shivalik Int’l Convent School Nangal Chowk

As part of weekly activities, some cultural and sports competitions were organised at the school. Children from Class I to V participated enthusiastically. In the solo dance, ‘Baras re megha, ‘Chaati cha madhani’, ‘Ganesh stuti’ and ‘School chale hum’ forced everyone to dance. ‘Shivtandav Stotram’ was the main attraction in the cultural activities. In sports activities, children were made to race with balloons. The importance and respect of the national flag was highlighted by the children of Class I. The students of Class IV proved their knowledge through ascience quiz competition. School Manager Malkit Singh rewarded the winners.

