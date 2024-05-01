Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated World Book Day to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books reading. Children and staff members made a fantastic effort to make it a success. The school organised a special assembly to celebrate the day wherein students gave speeches on the importance of the day and tiny tots of Class II presented a small enactment about World Book Day. Various activities like book jacket making and bookmark making were conducted for different classes. A book fair was held in the library with various activities like enactments, story-telling sessions, etc, to motivate students to inculcate reading habit.
