Shivalik Public School, Patiala, holds interactive session with NCC officials

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, holds interactive session with NCC officials

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Air Wing NCC officials, Corporal Lovepreet Singh and Junior Warrant Officer BD Yadav, visited the school to conduct an interactive session with the students of Class VIII. The main objective of the session was to motivate the students to join the Air Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and make them aware of the opportunities it offers. The session proved to be highly informative and inspiring. It sparked a sense of enthusiasm among students, many of whom showed keen interest in becoming part of the NCC and serving the nation with pride and responsibility.

