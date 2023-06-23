Shivalik Public School, Phase-6 Mohali

Young Shivalikians participated in an interactive session on the occasion of International Yoga Day to promote "Har Aangan Yoga". An enthralling session with demonstrations was held on the theme of “One Earth, One Family, and One Future”. NCC Cadets of 3 Punjab (I) COY NCC Ropar, NSS volunteers and students from classes VI to XII took part in this session. Yoga instructor Shehanshah Rathi conducted the session.The students demonstrated various asanas like Surya Namaskar, Tadasana,Vajrasana, Bhujangasana, Anulum-vilom and meditation session.
