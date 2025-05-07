Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, holds assembly on Earth Day

A special assembly was conducted on Earth Day, where students came together to celebrate and spread awareness about the importance of protecting the planet through a vibrant and thought-provoking programme. The event began with heartfelt poems and inspiring speeches that echoed the urgent call to safeguard environment. A powerful skit followed, where students portrayed the effects of pollution and global warming on nature, wildlife, and forests. Dr Jaidev Singh, school doctor, addressed the students, raising awareness about malaria and educating them on preventive measures to stay safe and healthy. The celebration concluded with an energetic and expressive dance performance that beautifully conveyed the message of unity and action in saving Mother Earth. As a mark of appreciation, five students — Japnoor, Sneha, Jasmeen, Akalkeerat, and Hargunjeet Kaur — were awarded badges of ‘Best Performer’ for their outstanding participation and dedication.