Shivalik School, Jawalamukhi

World Environment Day was celebrated at Shivalik International Convent School, Khoula. The main purpose of the celebration was to spread awareness about the need to protect environment and the ways to do it. On the day, some trees were planted on the school premises and in the surrounding of the school. Students made charts and models with environment friendly material. Principal Munish Singh Rana explained the importance of Environment Day to the children and told them about small things that can be done by everyone for environmental protection. He appealed to all students to keep cleanliness around their surroundings and plant at least one tree. A rally was also taken out by schoolchildren in which the children encouraged people to save environment and plant more and more trees.

