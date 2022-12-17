Shot put, discus throw medals

Students of State Public School, Shahkot have brought laurels to the school in different competitions. Sukhmanpreet Singh won silver medal in shotput under-17 category . Sehajbir Singh won silver medal in discus throw and gold medal in shotput under-19 category. Principal of the school Kanwar Neel Kamal also appreciated the efforts of the students who participated in volleyball match, English and Punjabi poetry recitation competition and science exhibition and encouraged them to particiapate in such contests in future also.