Should NCC be made compulsory for school students?

Not a choice, a necessity

The NCC should be made compulsory for school students. In our daily life, we come across situations where people talk against country, region, etc.

In order to reduce the habits of Indian youth like lack of leadership qualities, average character quality, hate towards other citizens on the basis of religion and community, indiscipline and not grabbing opportunities, the NCC can play an important role.

It would help develop character, comradeship, discipline and secular outlook, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens and help India become more powerful.

The main strength of a country lies in its youth and if they get a chance in the NCC, it would open opportunities for them to join the Armed Forces - the Army, Air Force and the Navy. It will also increase faith and patriotism in them.

The NCC will help make children physically and mentally fit. Therefore, the NCC is not a choice, it is a necessity.

Tanik, Class IX-C, AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh

Develops personality

Schools are the first place to build confidence and improve capabilities. It is the best place where students can acquire education. If we are disciplined, we can learn anything. Most of school and college students join the NCC to enhance their overall development. The time devoted to the NCC training is never wasted as it develops your personality and character. It also involves physical, arms, field craft, self-defiance and adventure training, along with other activities, to make cadets more confident and competent to tackle any eventuality and challenge in their lives.

Rajbir Singh, Class IX-B, Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

A move towards holistic education

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, the question of whether the National Cadet Corps (NCC) should be made compulsory for school students is a subject of profound contemplation.

The NCC instills a sense of discipline and responsibility in students from a tender age. The structured training programme, with its emphasis on punctuality, uniformity, and adherence to rules, cultivates habits that are indispensable in real-world scenarios.

The NCC, a youth development movement with enormous potential for nation building, is synonymous with discipline, leadership, and patriotism. It has long been an integral part of the extracurricular framework in schools.

Advocates of its compulsory inclusion argue that it is not merely a co-curricular activity but a pedagogical imperative that nurtures holistic development.

Discipline, often referred to as the bedrock of success, is a quality that extends beyond the confines of the parade ground and permeates into every facet of a student’s life, preparing them to face the challenges of adulthood with resilience.

Moreover, the NCC serves as a crucible for leadership development. The hierarchical structure of the organisation, with its cadets progressing from mere recruits to potential leaders, mirrors the journey of personal growth.

By exposing students to situations that demand decision-making, teamwork, and strategic thinking, the NCC provides an invaluable training ground for the leaders of tomorrow. The ability to lead effectively, coupled with a sense of responsibility towards one's peers and the nation, are attributes that find resonance in various spheres of life. Patriotism, an intrinsic aspect of the NCC ethos, is another compelling reason for its compulsory inclusion. In an era marked by globalisation and interconnectedness, fostering a sense of national pride is imperative. The NCC, through its activities and curriculum, weaves a tapestry of patriotism that transcends geographical boundaries.

Critics may argue that making NCC compulsory may infringe upon the freedom of choice for students. However, it is crucial to recognise that the objective is not to curtail autonomy but to provide a structured platform for character building and skill development.

The NCC complements academic learning by nurturing qualities that are often overlooked in traditional classroom settings.

In conclusion, the inclusion of the National Cadet Corps as a compulsory component in the education system is a move towards holistic education.

By fostering discipline, leadership, and patriotism, the NCC becomes a crucible for molding well-rounded individuals equipped to navigate the complexities of life. The NCC, with its time-tested principles, emerges as a beacon guiding the youth towards a future characterized by not just personal success but a profound commitment to the welfare of the nation.

Navreet Arora, Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Fosters sense of patriotism

In the realm of education, there is a vision to instil discipline, patriotism, and civic responsibility in the minds of younger generation to make scholar warriors out of young boys and girls.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a symbol of discipline, leadership, and national consciousness. By following a structured routine of physical training, drills, and community service, NCC cadets learn values that go beyond the boundaries of the classroom. Teamwork, selflessness and unwavering commitment become the foundation of their character, molding them into responsible citizens who are ready to make meaningful contributions to the society. NCC training has the power to transform individuals into well-rounded persons. The discipline instilled through NCC's rigorous physical regimen and strict adherence to rules can translate into academic focus and improved performance in other aspects of life.

Additionally, NCC's emphasis on teamwork and cooperation fosters social skills and a sense of camaraderie that serve as invaluable assets throughout one's life journey.

The NCC is not only focused on personal development but also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of patriotism and national pride among the youth. The organisation achieves this by providing cadets with exposure to the rich military history, cultural heritage and civic duties of the nation. Through this process, cadets gain a deeper understanding of their role as responsible citizens and how they can contribute towards the betterment of their country. It is through organisations like the NCC that young people are encouraged to take an active interest in the well-being of their country and work towards its progress and development.

The flexible tiered system allows students to balance NCC activities with their academic endeavours, ensuring that NCC does not become an undue burden on their academic schedule. Moreover, the discipline and time-management skills instilled through NCC can enhance academic performance by inculcating a sense of discipline and focus.

The benefits of discipline, patriotism and personal development should be balanced with concerns about individual interests and academic pursuits. Nevertheless, when implemented with flexibility and consideration for individual aspirations, the NCC can be a powerful tool in shaping a well-rounded and responsible generation of citizens.

In a world grappling with complex challenges, the need for disciplined, patriotic and responsible individuals has never been greater. Compulsory NCC training has the potential to address this need by imprinting these essential qualities in the minds of young learners. We can develop a cohort of upcoming leaders, pioneers and conscientious individuals who will influence the fate of the country by adopting NCC.

Ganga Mannan, XII(Sciences, Head Boy, St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students should get an option

The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. It is vital that the youngsters of a nation grow up to be exemplary human beings keen to contribute to nation building. The future of the nation depends upon the power and potential of its citizens and provided the right incentive and guidance, every individual can do wonders for his/her country. In my opinion, a student can join innumerable camps and self-development programmes but nothing can be more effective than NCC in the overall development of an individual.

NCC is one of the largest voluntary organisation that has been formed to train and empower the youth of our country. It should be made compulsory for each and every educational institution but no student should be forced to participate.

One will have to step out of their comfort zone as cadets are forced to do activities that they might have no interest in, they are made to live in compromised living conditions. Eg: Tents are built in harsh conditions with poor toiletry facilities. Thus, in my opinion, NCC should be made compulsory for each and every educational institution but no student should be forced to participate and take up the training against their wish.

Sara Chaturvedi, Class XI, Ryan International School, Chandigarh

Road to a disciplined life

There are rising expectations that India will soon become a 'developed' country. This is easier said than done. There are some huge obstacles in the way which must first be removed. The first is indiscipline. We have got quite used to seeing our legislators in the state assemblies hurl missiles and abuses at one another. Often, even in the Parliament, when one speaker tries to make his point, the others try to shout him down. One can well imagine what the state of discipline is in a country whose elected representatives behave in this manner.

Making National Cadet Corps (NCC) compulsory in all schools in the country would be an effective method of getting these hurdles out of the way. The NCC is a voluntary organization which trains the youth of our nation physically and mentally.

Next, the educational system in India does not produce the kind of future citizens that the nation needs. In most schools, the classes are theoretical and teacher-centric. Again, unlike in many other countries, there is no provision for community service, with the result that students suffer from an entrenched self-centeredness.

The NCC curriculum incorporates military training in small arms, social subjects, subjects related to adventure-based activities and those promoting national integration. Not only does NCC help out the administration in times of calamity, it also undertakes such activities as organising blood donation campaigns, literacy programmes, and cleanliness drives; it also cultivates qualities like fitness, team spirit, confidence, courage and leadership through pursuits like trekking, rock-climbing and sailing. Such programmes instil in cadets a broad-mindedness that is an asset for a citizen of any country.

A spirit of selfless service and working in an organization is fostered among the cadets. They learn to be proud of themselves and the training also strengthens their sense of identity as Indians. The success and benefits of all NCC initiatives are connected with the mainstream of patriotism which helps them prepare to join the forces and give their all when the country needs them as it also serves as a second line of defence. However, by making NCC compulsory for all students would be too expensive and it would be quite a difficult job to train and guide huge number of students, a solution to this problem would be strict assessment of students who apply for the NCC.

Thus, if NCC is made compulsory, schools and colleges can contribute to social action projects whilst the cadets enjoy the challenge of adventure sports as NCC has enough to influence and guide the younger generation to lead a successful life.

Soni Yadav, Class IX,

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Wilful engagament a must

The Public Recruit Corps (NCC) is a young association in India that means to foster person, discipline, authority, and a feeling of experience among the understudies.

While its deliberate nature has permitted understudies to take their very own interest out will, the inquiry emerges whether NCC ought to be made necessary for all school understudies. This article investigates the advantages and downsides of necessary NCC preparing for understudies.

NCC imparts discipline and gives brilliant preparation in administration. It assists understudies with fostering a feeling of obligation and urges them to become successful forerunners in different parts of life. It also separates hindrances of rank, religion, and regionalism, advancing public coordination among understudies from assorted foundations. NCC establishes serious areas of strength for a point for self-improvement and character advancement. It empowers understudies to develop characteristics like fearlessness, confidence, and incredible skill, which will help them all through their lives.

But NCC do have some disadvantages that students can face. Making NCC obligatory may prompt time limitations for understudies who are as of now taken part in other extracurricular exercises or who call for extra investment for scholarly pursuits. Adjusting these responsibilities could become testing. Not all understudies might have a tendency or interest in NCC exercises. By making it mandatory, understudies could feel compelled to take part, which can adversely affect their experience and development. Schools might require extra framework, educators, and assets to oblige necessary NCC preparing. This could represent a monetary weight on schools, particularly those confronting restricted assets.

Therefore the conclusion can be: a more adjusted approach is furnish understudies with the valuable chance to join NCC willfully, advancing mindfulness about its advantages and permitting them to settle on an educated choice.

Akshita, Class IX, Ryan International School, Chandigarh