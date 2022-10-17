Show-and-tell competition

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, conducted Show & Tell competition for Primary wing students. The students were asked to bring their favorite toy or any object of their choice. They were excited to share their descriptive narration. The event helped tiny tots to build their social, emotional and language skills. It was an interesting and a thrilling experience for the kids who shared their feelings with peers which provided fun and comfortable learning atmosphere for everyone involved.
