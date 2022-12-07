Shreya is karate champ

Shreya Thakur, a student of Class X of DAV Public School, Palampur, won two bronze medals for HP in the second North India Karate Championship held at Delhi on December 1. It was organised by the Karate Indian Organisation (KIO). Chairman of the school BBL Butail, Manager GK Bhatnagar, Principal Dr VK Yadav and all staff members congratulated Shreya Thakur on the achievement and conveyed their best wishes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP crosses magic number of 126
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 103 and Congress 10, others 3
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Voices emerging from Parliament should help India showcase its prowess during G20 presidency: PM Modi
Urges parties to allow Parliament to function, in the intere...