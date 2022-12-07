Shreya is karate champ

Shreya Thakur, a student of Class X of DAV Public School, Palampur, won two bronze medals for HP in the second North India Karate Championship held at Delhi on December 1. It was organised by the Karate Indian Organisation (KIO). Chairman of the school BBL Butail, Manager GK Bhatnagar, Principal Dr VK Yadav and all staff members congratulated Shreya Thakur on the achievement and conveyed their best wishes.