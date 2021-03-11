Shri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

The pandemic has brought critical destruction to all sectors and education is no exception. The virtual learning platform has grown significantly but has changed the entire education scenario. So suggesting them with the perfect career ideas is the need of the hour. Keeping this in mind, an online session on career counselling related to defence was conducted at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35 B, Chandigarh. It was a one-hour session by Col Gajraj Singh. Principal Pritinder Kaur also addressed and motivated the students.
