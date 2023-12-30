Shri Vijay Vallabh International School, Mohri

The school unveiled its newly constructed Administrative Block in a gala event infused with cultural brilliance and enthusiasm with the inspiration of Gachchadhipati Jain Acharya Shri Mad Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj. The inauguration ceremony of the school held was an amalgamation of administrative achievement and artistic expression, symbolising the school’s commitment to holistic education. The inauguration of the administrative block was done by chief guest Narendra Shri Shri Mall, renowned industrialist of Chennai, along with special guests Padamchand Choudhary and Arun Ostwal. Jain Acharya and the guests were welcomed by the school management committee. ‘Kambli’ was offered to Jain Acharya by the school management committee. The cultural programme was a spectacle of dances like Ganesh vandana, vande shashanam, Rajasthani dance, mime and bhangra. Shagun Gupta was honoured by the school management committee for getting national award in an on-the-spot national-level painting competition. She has been awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000 for her commendable achievement.

