SIS Public School, Mohali, students win medals

Students of the school showcased their talent in various sports competition. Gurkirat Singh, student of Class IX (humanities), won a gold medal in the district-level wrestling competition held in Sector 78, Mohali. In the same competition, Class XII student Jashan Preet Kaur also won a gold medal. In the district-level boxing competition held at Commando Complex, Phase 11, Class VIII student Ayush tuck won gold medal. In the zonal-level badminton competition, organised at Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, Class XI students from the science group Divesh Garg and Krish won silver medal. School Director Pawan Deep Gill and Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated students for their success.

#Mohali