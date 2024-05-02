SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

To hone the leadership skills and sense of responsibility among the students, the school held an investiture ceremony. The ceremony was presided over by school Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill and Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu. The students’ council was elected through a democratic voting procedure, in which house captains, vice-captains and discipline in charges were elected for the session 2024-25. After a marchpast by NCC students, the newly elected members of the students’ council pledged to work earnestly and hold the glory and honour of the institution. They were conferred with badges and sashes. The ceremony concluded with rendition of the national anthem. Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu, in her address, urged the students to uphold the legacy of the school with utmost dedication. Pawandeep Kaur Gill congratulated the young leaders and encouraged them to walk on the right path.

