SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

To hone the leadership skills and sense of responsibility among the students, the school held an investiture ceremony. The ceremony was presided over by school Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill and Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu. The students’ council was elected through a democratic voting procedure, in which house captains, vice-captains and discipline in charges were elected for the session 2024-25. After a marchpast by NCC students, the newly elected members of the students’ council pledged to work earnestly and hold the glory and honour of the institution. They were conferred with badges and sashes. The ceremony concluded with rendition of the national anthem. Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu, in her address, urged the students to uphold the legacy of the school with utmost dedication. Pawandeep Kaur Gill congratulated the young leaders and encouraged them to walk on the right path.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupt in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...