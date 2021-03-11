Skaters make school proud

Students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, won laurels in The 1st India Skate Roller Game Championship that was held at Dhelpur in Mohali. The students participated in various categories and won gold and silver medals. In the Sub-Junior Category, Divleen Kaur (captain) of the Chandigarh team and Anish Dhinghra of Haryana team won gold medals. In junior (boys) category, Charanjot Singh, Inderdeep Singh and Shivain Goyal of Chandigarh team won gold medal too, whereas in junior (girls) category, Nanki of Chandigarh team won a silver medal.

Presidians shine at online fest

Students of Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar, participated in The 18th World Unity And Peace Festival, an online event, organised by City Montessori School, Lucknow, and emerged victorious. Mannat Chauhan participated in ‘My Dream Canvas’ — a poster-making competition; Sanmit in ‘The Artsy Lens’ — a photography contest; and Mannatpreet Kaur, Hardik Sharma, Pratham Vinayak, Driti Bhatia, Jahnvi, Nikita, Lavanya Sharma, Manreet Kaur, Ravdeep Kaur and Dhruv participated in ‘Opera House’ — a drama competition, and bagged the first prize. Manroopbir Singh and Harish Saini participated in ‘Appstract’ — a video game creation competition, while Mannat Gulati, Manreet Kaur, Gargi, Mantaj, Nadarpreet Kaur, Myra, Jasleen, Pawandeep, Jai Kapoor and Harshit took part in ‘Euphoric Trills’ — the Western group singing competition, and clinched the second position in their respective events. Mannatdeep Kaur won third position in World Parliament Paper Presentation competition.