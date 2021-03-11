Skill enhancement summer camp inaugurated

Nikhar Saptam and Prayaas, a six-day crucial skill enhancement Summer Camp — an annual feature — was inaugurated by Anuja Sharma, Principal, DAV Model School, Sector 15 A, Chandigarh. The camp is the seventh of its kind organised at the school to hone skills, including creative and critical potential of young environmentalists. The Principal highlighted the importance of the camp based on the theme, ‘Invest in Planet’ to help young impressionable minds to grow, develop and evolve as a group of young environmentalists in eco-friendly conditions. The camp started with a spectacular inauguration amidst colourful balloons, joyful clowns, pom-poms and excited students. A musical feast of a self-composed song by school teachers echoed in the vicinity of the school. All the staff members and students from classes Pre Nursery to Class VII participated in the camp in various dance steps and eco-friendly activities. The duration of the camp that chiselled cognitive, affective and psycho motor domains of students was three hours.