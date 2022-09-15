Smaira in semis of singing contest

Smaira Mahajan, student of Wood Blossom School, Batala, reached the semi-finals of 'Singing Superstar Season 2'. She was accorded a grand welcome by the school management, Principal and students. A bike rally was conducted by senior girls of the school along with teachers .They started from Smaira's residence and reached the school after covering main spots of the town. Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjer and Chairman Dr Satnam Singh Nijjer received her at the school gate. Principal Ancy gave her blessings for her marvellous performance. Her parents were also honoured by the management.