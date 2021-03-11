Small efforts for big results

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the scenario of students, teachers and the examination system. It has also altered the learning process, relying more on online learning, making students independent.

Even after reopening of schools, students are using online platforms to clear the concepts more precisely.

Before the pandemic, there were no school groups and information regarding studies was provided in the school itself. But after the lockdown, teachers are also relying on technology. They have made groups on social media platforms in which information regarding studies and classes is sent.

Because of the pandemic, the annual examinations were divided into terms and the syllabus was also reduced. But for the session 2022-23, the system of annual exams has been re-established, increasing the pressure on students.

During the pandemic, most of the students had become lazy. There was no fixed schedule, making children undisciplined. But after the re-opening of schools, they are finding it difficult to cope up.

Children facing such problems should start exercising, just as l have done.

During the lockdown, we did our homework and assignments on phone or laptops, because of which many students are now unable to write long assignments. To deal with this, I have started writing two pages of each subject everyday to improve my handwriting.

With small efforts, we can cope up with the changes in our study schedule.

Manrajdeep Kaur

Class X

Ghoman International Public School, Ghoman