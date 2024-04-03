Smart Wonder School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school invited motivational speaker Darpan Vasudev, who inspired students, parents and educators with his enlightening discourse on the importance of self-introspection and self-love. The event witnessed a remarkable amalgamation of insightful discussions, engaging activities, and an array of emotions, leaving a lasting impact on the attendees. Darpan captivated the audience with his profound insights and practical strategies for fostering self-awareness and cultivating a sense of self-worth. Through a series of interactive activities, he skilfully guided the audience on a journey of introspection, encouraging them to delve deep into their innermost thoughts and emotions. One of the highlights of the session was the diverse range of activities orchestrated by him, designed to evoke different emotions and perspectives among the audience. The event concluded with attendees expressing gratitude for the invaluable insights and inspiration provided to them. The audience left with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to fostering a culture of self-reflection, compassion, and growth. Principal Poonamjit Kaur expressed her gratitude to Darpan Vasudev for taking out the time from his busy schedule and taking multiple sessions which emphasised the importance of prioritising self-care and embracing one’s unique strengths and abilities.
