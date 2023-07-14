Smart Wonders School, Sector-71, Mohali

A two-day CBSE workshop on ‘Capacity Building Programme on Social Science’ was conducted at the school. The programme, attended by over 40 teachers from schools across the Tricity and Punjab region, aimed at equipping them with enhanced teaching methodologies and strategies. Resource persons were Veena Singh, founder Principal of Unison World School, Dehradun, and Ram Kumar Sharma, Head of History Department, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, Chandigarh. They delved into crucial topics such as the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its impact on the teaching of social science. The workshops specifically emphasised the integration of 21st-century skills within the teaching of social science subjects. Participants were exposed to a plethora of active learning methods that emphasised an interdisciplinary approach, resulting in more interactive classroom experiences. Another key highlight of the programme was the exploration of Bloom’s taxonomy and its practical application in formulating comprehensive lesson plans, designing thought-provoking question papers, and creating engaging worksheets. Poonamjit Kaur, Principal of Smart Wonders School, expressed her appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of the educators and laid stress on the significance of continuous professional development in the field of education. She lauded the resource persons for their profound expertise and commitment to impart valuable knowledge to teachers.

