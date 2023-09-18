Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. Various fun-filled games and activities were organised for the teachers, giving them an opportunity to take some time off their routine to mingle with each other and have fun. As a token of appreciation, the teachers were presented with potted plants, chocolates and greeting cards, followed by a sumptuous lunch arranged by the school management. The students also expressed their love and affection by offering flowers and handmade cards to their teachers. Principal Poonamjit Kaur thanked the teachers for their dedication towards making a difference in the lives of the children by imparting knowledge and values. Director Sandeep Singh also appreciated the teaching staff for their contribution and commitment towards shaping the future of the nation.
