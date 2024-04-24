Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school celebrated Earth Day by advocating environmental protection and sustainable practices. During a special assembly, students shared their insights on protecting the planet and suggested ways to ensure its well-being, highlighting the urgency of addressing environmental challenges such as climate change, pollution, deforestation and loss of biodiversity. Emphasising that ‘every day is an Earth Day’, they highlighted the commitment needed to care for the Earth and its environs. They also expressed their views on the theme of Earth Day 2024 – ‘Planet Vs Plastics’. Through engaging skits and messages, they addressed various environmental issues and promoted eco-friendly habits in daily lives. Principal Poonamjit Kaur emphasised the importance of individual actions, such as reducing usage of plastic, conserving water, planting trees, and protecting animals, all of which can have a significant impact. She encouraged students to be mindful of their environmental impact and embrace their roles as stewards of the Earth.

