Smile International Film Fest for Children & Youth from April 24

New Delhi, February 12

Smile Foundation is back with the 8th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY). The film festival will be held from April 24, 2022, celebrating the cinematic journey of good cinema.

SIFFCY, in the 2022 edition, will be held virtually, and will bring stories from across the globe. Given the current pandemic situation, the festival aims to bring positivity and engage, educate, and empower children and youth by screening of meaningful films, and by hosting interactive sessions, capacity building activities and workshops.

The festival will screen more than 100 films from 50 countries, from different categories and genres, through its online platform. The films showcased will include award-winning new releases, and international classics.

The bouquet of films will range from professional feature films, short films and documentaries to experimental films made by children. The festival will also host multiple workshops and discussion forums for children and the youth.

This edition of SIFFCY will have a special focus on cinema from Germany, Iran, the Czech Republic, and Latin America.

With an international jury from 15 counties, the festival brings global perspective. The festival will be instrumental in cultivating an understanding of other cultures, lives, and experiences through the medium of film and will become a catalyst for critical appreciation and creative pursuit of cinematic art amongst children and the youth.