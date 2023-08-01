SNAMUN '23 concludes at The Lawrence School, Sanawar

SNAMUN '23 conference that was held at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering positive change. Over the course of three days, the conference brought together more than 150 exceptional students from 11 leading schools across the country to engage in insightful discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at building a safer, more inclusive world. The theme of the conference was: Peace, Justice and Sustainability. The conference culminated in a celebration of exceptional talent and remarkable achievements, with prestigious awards recognising outstanding individuals and schools for their exemplary performance. The Secretary General's Best Delegate award was bestowed upon Himmat Singh Kular of Saint Kabir School, Chandigarh. The Best School Delegation award was clinched by Modern School, Barakhambha, New Delhi. Notably, within the committee on the United Nations Security Council, Viraj Gupta of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was honored with the Best Delegate Award.
Speaking on the occasion Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster of the school expressed his gratitude to all participants and mentors, highlighting the fundamental duty of educators to instill in students a profound sense of responsibility towards their communities and the world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder
A 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,680 in Delhi