SNAMUN '23 concludes at The Lawrence School, Sanawar

SNAMUN '23 conference that was held at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering positive change. Over the course of three days, the conference brought together more than 150 exceptional students from 11 leading schools across the country to engage in insightful discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at building a safer, more inclusive world. The theme of the conference was: Peace, Justice and Sustainability. The conference culminated in a celebration of exceptional talent and remarkable achievements, with prestigious awards recognising outstanding individuals and schools for their exemplary performance. The Secretary General's Best Delegate award was bestowed upon Himmat Singh Kular of Saint Kabir School, Chandigarh. The Best School Delegation award was clinched by Modern School, Barakhambha, New Delhi. Notably, within the committee on the United Nations Security Council, Viraj Gupta of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was honored with the Best Delegate Award.

Speaking on the occasion Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster of the school expressed his gratitude to all participants and mentors, highlighting the fundamental duty of educators to instill in students a profound sense of responsibility towards their communities and the world.