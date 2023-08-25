Social Media Boon or Bane

Social media now permeates every aspect of our life. We use it to communicate with our loved ones, share information and news, and express ourselves. But how do social media actually affect our lives?

Social media, without any doubt, offers some advantages. It can assist us in finding support groups for shared interests, staying in touch with distant friends and family and learning about other cultures and worldviews. Activism and social change can also be powerfully facilitated by social media.

However, social media could also have certain drawbacks.

People who use social media excessively may have trouble focusing on other tasks and may experience anxiety or despair if they are unable to check their social media accounts on a regular basis.

Social media can also cause people to have irrational expectations of what life would be like. On social media, people who only see the highlights of others' lives may begin to feel like their own lives are inadequate. Low self-esteem and sadness may result from this.

Is social media a blessing or a curse, then? Most likely, the answer is somewhere in the middle.

Advantages

Keeping in touch with family and friends. Keeping in touch with distant acquaintances is simple thanks to social media. You may communicate with each other over video chat while exchanging updates, videos, and images about your life.

Discovering new perspectives and civilisations. We want to educate ourselves about various cultures and viewpoints. You can follow individuals from all over the world and join communities that are interested in your interests and hobbies.

Drawbacks

People who use social media excessively may have trouble focusing on other tasks and may experience anxiety if they don’t check their social media accounts on a regular basis. Online harassment and cyberbullying can flourish on social media. Online bullies and harassers may feel alienated and alone, and they may even be reluctant to use the internet altogether.

Be cautious

Limit the amount of time

Maintaining a positive balance between your online and real lives

Be mindful of the dangers that social media may pose

Saumay Kakas, Class x, DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13, chandigarh

#Social Media