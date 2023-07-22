Solitaire International School, Panchkula

A story narration competition was organised for students of kindergarten. Young story-tellers enthusiastically participated in the competition, won everybody’s heart with their spectacular performances and were lauded for their efforts. Their narration was adjudged for clarity, confidence and expressions. Students made effective use of colourful props. Through stories, students gave audience a food for thought and reinforced moral values. Objective of this activity was to give wings to the imagination of young students. It was a fun-filled session for which all the participants were awarded with appreciation certificates.

#Panchkula