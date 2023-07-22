Solitaire International School, Panchkula

A story narration competition was organised for students of kindergarten. Young story-tellers enthusiastically participated in the competition, won everybody’s heart with their spectacular performances and were lauded for their efforts. Their narration was adjudged for clarity, confidence and expressions. Students made effective use of colourful props. Through stories, students gave audience a food for thought and reinforced moral values. Objective of this activity was to give wings to the imagination of young students. It was a fun-filled session for which all the participants were awarded with appreciation certificates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...