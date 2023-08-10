Solitaire International School Panchkula

To mark a month-long celebration of Independence Day, a fancy dress competition was organised at the school. The objective of the activity was to pay tributes to martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the freedom of the country. The activity provided platform to students to showcase their talent. They were dressed up as Rani Luxmi Bai, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bharat Mata, Jawahar Lal Nehru. They also orated famous slogan given by these freedom fighters. Shortlisted students will be given an opportunity to perform during the Independence Day function of the school.

