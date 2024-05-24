Solitaire International School, Panchkula

A workshop on smart investor awareness was conducted at the school for the teaching and non-teaching staff. The programme, presented by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited), aimed to equip staff with the knowledge and tools to make informed investment decisions. The workshop covered the fundamentals of various securities, including equity shares (stocks), mutual fund units, and government securities. Participants learnt how investing can play a crucial role in building financial security for their future.
