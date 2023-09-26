Solitaire International School, Panchkula, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at the school. Students and staff paid obeisance to Lord Ganpati. They learnt about the significance of the festival. The school premises reverberated with the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ as an idol of Lord Ganesha was placed at the school temple with devotion and love. An eco-friendly Ganesha idol made of clay was worshiped to emphasise the importance of bio-friendly way of living. Students and teachers danced on popular Ganpati songs, while giving the Lord a warm send off after three days. The management extended greetings to all parents, students and staff.

