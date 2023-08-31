Solitaire International School, Panchkula, celebrates Teej

Haryali Teej was celebrated at the school. Significance and importance of the festival was highlighted and through an impressive role play students depicted the rich culture of India. Colourful props and eye-catching stage set-up created a right ambience to strike the festive chord. Students and teachers were dressed up in tradition attires and tapped their feet to traditional folk music. The management extended hearty Teej greetings to all the students, parents and teachers.

#Panchkula