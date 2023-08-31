Solitaire International School, Panchkula, celebrates Teej

Haryali Teej was celebrated at the school. Significance and importance of the festival was highlighted and through an impressive role play students depicted the rich culture of India. Colourful props and eye-catching stage set-up created a right ambience to strike the festive chord. Students and teachers were dressed up in tradition attires and tapped their feet to traditional folk music. The management extended hearty Teej greetings to all the students, parents and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years' jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
Man 'masturbates, ejaculates' on minor girl in Delhi Metro train; nabbed
The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivitie...