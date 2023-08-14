Solitaire International School, Pkl

The Eco Club of the school conducted tree plantation drive. Member students of the club planted saplings on the school premises. Students took pledge to protect the planet Earth against ill-effects of harmful pollutants that cause global warming. The drive was a huge success that empowered students with substantial knowledge of environment and plants. A follow-up discussion after the plantation drive highlighted that only plantation is not enough but one must take care of planted sapling by becoming a ‘plant guardian’. Inspired with the session, students volunteered to take care of the saplings planted by them.