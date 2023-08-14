Solitaire International School, Pkl

The Eco Club of the school conducted tree plantation drive. Member students of the club planted saplings on the school premises. Students took pledge to protect the planet Earth against ill-effects of harmful pollutants that cause global warming. The drive was a huge success that empowered students with substantial knowledge of environment and plants. A follow-up discussion after the plantation drive highlighted that only plantation is not enough but one must take care of planted sapling by becoming a ‘plant guardian’. Inspired with the session, students volunteered to take care of the saplings planted by them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...