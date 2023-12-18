Solitaire International School, Sec 20, Panchkula

Students took a proactive approach to cyber safety by utilising smart boards as a platform to share their ideas and thoughts on the measures one should follow while using social networking sites. The workshop organised by the school’s IT department aimed to educate students on the importance of cyber safety and how to protect themselves from online threats. The activity was well-received by the students, who appreciated the opportunity to learn about cyber safety.
