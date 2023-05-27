Solitaire International School, Sector-20, Panchkula

An Empathy-Building and Interpersonal Communication workshop was conducted at the school by 'FDR Initiative from dehumanisation to rehumanisation'. The workshop aimed at enhancing the students' empathy skills and foster effective communication in personal interactions. Through interactive activities and group discussions, students gained insights into understanding others' perspectives and expressing empathy in various contexts. Important topics discussed were: Reasons for fighting, the urge to dominate, inter-group relations, depersonalisation, bullying and its stakeholders. The workshop also emphasised on reflective listening in which a listener decoded a verbal message, identified emotions, connected with an issue or behaviour and restated the content of the message. The workshop contributed to the students' personal growth and would positively impact their future interactions.