Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

With the onset of summers, kindergarten students of the school refreshed themselves by participating in summer cool parties. A mango party was organised exclusively for the students of nursery. The classroom was filled with joy as the students indulged in delicious taste of chopped mangoes. Classrooms were decorated according to the theme. It was a fantastic opportunity for the little ones to learn the importance of eating healthy. To beat the heat and teaching the importance of staying hydrated, lemonade and Roohafza parties were also organised in LKG and UKG, respectively. The excitement of students knew no bounds as the teachers demonstrated the process of making lemonade and Roohafza. The activity ended with students enjoying the summer coolers in the classroom.
