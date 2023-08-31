Solitaire Int'l School, Panchkula

Tiny tots of Kindergarten celebrated ‘Pink Day’ at the school. Classrooms were decorated with pink coloured articles. Children were carrying pink colour objects and toys and enthusiastically participated in ‘show and tell activity. The main objective of the activity was to make learners recognise different shades of pink. Young students were explained that the pink colour signifies love, beauty and kindness.
