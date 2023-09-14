Solitaire Int’l School, Panchkula

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school. A special programme was organised by students wherein homage was paid to the first President of India, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Significance of the day was highlighted and students expressed their feelings for the teachers by playing parodies, reciting poems and sharing their experiences. Later during the day, senior students took up the duties of teaching juniors by becoming pupil teachers. Objective of this activity was to make students realise the challenges faced by teachers in classrooms. To appreciate their dedication and passion for teaching, student gave special titles to their mentors.
