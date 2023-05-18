Solitaire Int'l School, Sec-20, Pkl

It was a day full of fun and fervor as students celebrated Mother's Day at the school. The day saw culmination of week-long celebrations with a special function organised for mothers. The event began with offering special prayer to seek blessings of Almighty. Adhering to the theme of the event 'Hollywood’, mothers dressed up in dazzling attire. A series of fun games were organised for mothers. Students expressed their gratitude and love towards their mothers through emotional plays. Poetry recitation, songs and heartfelt messages by children were heart warming. Ramp walk provided an opportunity to moms to showcase their talent.