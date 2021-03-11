Song and rhyme day for tiny tots

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, organised the annual song and rhyme day on the school premises. The theme of the event was patriotism. The event started with a prayer which was followed by performance of patriotic songs and poems by the students of classes I and II. Students participated with zeal and parents were pleased to see their tiny tots on the stage. Vandana Saxena Principal of the school appreciated the efforts of the students.
